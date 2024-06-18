Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

