Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 125,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 7,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

