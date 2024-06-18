Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,415 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

