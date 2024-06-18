Virtu Financial LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,653 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $89.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.