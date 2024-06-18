Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 49,026 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 93.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 545,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 46.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RITM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

