Virtu Financial LLC Sells 7,373 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 155,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 138,787 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 110,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $21,319,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 200,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WMS. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

