Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $11,142,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Voya Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.