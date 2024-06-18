Walden Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,226 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

MRK stock opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.82. The company has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

