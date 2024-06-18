Walden Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $926,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $485.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.13 and a 200-day moving average of $431.15. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $486.86.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

