Walden Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

