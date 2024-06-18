Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,829,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,470 shares of company stock valued at $172,557,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $230.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $223.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.36 and a 200-day moving average of $277.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

