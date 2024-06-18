Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $448.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,667,400 shares of company stock worth $1,204,048,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

