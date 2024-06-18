Wedbush Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $144.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Lennar Price Performance

Insider Activity at Lennar

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.40 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59.

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 342.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 78,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,998,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

