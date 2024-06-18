Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 181,081 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,081 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $396,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 124,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 264,923 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $201.60 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.