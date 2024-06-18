Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 88,319 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 88,319 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.30% of Deckers Outdoor worth $394,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,311,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,271,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

DECK stock opened at $1,017.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $918.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

