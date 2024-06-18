Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $4,741,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,521.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 9,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 136,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

