Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.