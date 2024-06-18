Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Woodward worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $4,911,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Woodward by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $184.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

