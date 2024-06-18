Wrapped BNB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $210.80 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $581.02 or 0.00891699 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $919.66 million and $210.80 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,848 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

