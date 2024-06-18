Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,746,442 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 276,275,695.22727275 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07784038 USD and is down -8.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $2,677,423.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

