Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.27% from the company’s current price.

XENE has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,908,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 107,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

