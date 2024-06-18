Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 375,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Xiao-I Trading Down 12.0 %

AIXI opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Xiao-I has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xiao-I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Xiao-I at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

