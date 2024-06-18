Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $23,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.