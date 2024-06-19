1,101 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

