148,027 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

