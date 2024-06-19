1,601 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $316.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $317.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.27.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

