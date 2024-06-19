1,659 Shares in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 17,571.3% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 26,357 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $777.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

