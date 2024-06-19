1,978 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in AppFolio by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,107,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 72,371 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $9,694,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $9,694,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,631 shares of company stock worth $22,354,915 over the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $231.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.14. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.32 and a 1 year high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APPF

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.