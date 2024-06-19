22,295 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 299,802 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $779,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

ARR stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -399.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

