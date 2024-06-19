22,611 Shares in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Shares of IGPT stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

