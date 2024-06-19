3,765 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,765 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,679,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.71.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $168.35 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $186.47. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

