5,683 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:BJUL opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

