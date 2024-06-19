64,755 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UUUU. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 5.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 31.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,872 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.00 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

