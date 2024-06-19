8,300 Shares in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.
Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance
APRD stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.
Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Profile
The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (APRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.
