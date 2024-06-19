966 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 229,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 46.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $208.51 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.97 and a 200-day moving average of $210.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

