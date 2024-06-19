Aaron Triplett Sells 240,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Aaron Triplett sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$319,200.00.

Aaron Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Aaron Triplett sold 130,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$171,600.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVE RML opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$784.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.39. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.51.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining ( CVE:RML ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

