AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.22

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 2333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $888.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.45.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 410.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

