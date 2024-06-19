Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Absci Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.30. Absci has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Absci news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

