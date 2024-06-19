Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Up 39.7%

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 39.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 312,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,897,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £339,906.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.