Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Up 39.7%

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 39.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 312,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,897,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Active Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £339,906.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Active Energy Group Company Profile
Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Active Energy Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.