Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,061.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $418.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $949.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $890.72.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

