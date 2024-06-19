Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

