Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Alarum Technologies Trading Down 19.9 %

NASDAQ ALAR opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.65. Alarum Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $40.94.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Further Reading

