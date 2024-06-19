Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 106.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $3,109,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 474.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

