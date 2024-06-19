Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 12-Month High at $389.00

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 389 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 388.07 ($4.93), with a volume of 73369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.50 ($4.90).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 356.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 334.80.
In other news, insider Simon Davis purchased 2,800 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,968 ($12,665.82). 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.
