Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $176.49 and last traded at $177.40. Approximately 3,170,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,138,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

