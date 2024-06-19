American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Short Interest Up 5.5% in May

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 557,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of American Battery Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on American Battery Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Battery Technology
American Battery Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABAT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. American Battery Technology has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05).
American Battery Technology Company Profile
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Battery Technology
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.