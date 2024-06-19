American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Short Interest Up 5.5% in May

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 557,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of American Battery Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABAT. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABAT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. American Battery Technology has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

