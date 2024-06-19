American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Global Payments by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

