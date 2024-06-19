American International Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 315.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.