American International Group Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MKS Instruments worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $117,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,432,000 after purchasing an additional 840,322 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,966,000 after purchasing an additional 581,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,828,000 after buying an additional 338,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $139.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.