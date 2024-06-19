American International Group Inc. Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 108.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 658.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 39,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Science Applications International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,795 shares of company stock worth $707,782. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.